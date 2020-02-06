Lou Ellen Tomlin Hosford, age 100, of Franklin, Tennessee went to be with her Lord and her precious husband Jesse on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
She was born on March 3, 1919, in the Bethesda Community of Williamson County, Tennessee. She was the 9th child of 10 children born to John Wesley Tomlin and Emma Ingram Tomlin. She was married Aug. 19, 1938 for 58 years to Jesse James Hosford, until his death Feb. 25, 1996.
Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was a homemaker and later worked at O’Bryan Brothers, retiring after 35 years. She enjoyed gardening, feeding birds, quilting, and reading.
Member of Belleview Cumberland Presbyterian Church, having been baptized into her Lord on April 10, 1988. In later years she attended Heritage Church of Christ.
Preceded in death by her parents, John Wesley Tomlin and Emma Ingram Tomlin; husband of 58 years, Jesse James Hosford; daughter, baby Linda Hosford; son, James Kenneth Hosford; granddaughter, Megan Lynn Keller; siblings, Lytle Tomlin, Leonard Tomlin, Luther Tomlin, Leslie Tomlin, Lenzie Tomlin, Lawrence Tomlin, Livingston Tomlin, Lois Tomlin Irvin and Lizzie Tomlin Daughrity.
Survived by son, William Kerry (Jane) Hosford; daughters, Carol (Bill) Lovell and Karen (Wayne Register) Keller; daughter-in-law, Linda Hosford; grandchildren, Kendra (Jim) McGee, Mike Brown, Kim Hosford McNally, Jim (Jennifer Card) Hosford, Bill Hosford, Jesse (Melinda) Hosford, Ashley (Simon) Smeddle and Harley (Zehra Alagic) McElwain; great-grandchildren, Kane (Tyler) McGee, Isaac Hosford, Dowlen Hosford, Luke Hosford, Denis Alagic, Braylen McElwain, Hannah Hosford, Bella Hosford, Ayanna McElwain, JP Smeddle and Hannah Smeddle; and great-great grandchild, Mollie Kate McGee.
Services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Steve Blackman officiating. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to the service. Grandsons and great grandsons will be pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are nephews and nieces. Burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.