Lovella Christine Boggs, age 33, of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Lovella was born in Roswell, New Mexico on Jan. 8, 1987, daughter to Lawrence and Sherri Boggs.
Lovella Boggs is survived by parents, Lawrence and Sherri Boggs; brother, Houston Boggs; aunts, Terri Huffman (Steve), Vicki Yohe and Marilee Folstrom; uncles, Troy Hodges and Steve Huffman; grandma, Mary Huffman; cousins, Gina Hill (James Hill) children, Alexander Hill, Grace Hill and Jameson Hill, Joshua Yohe (Ashley Yohe) children, Jacelyn Foster (Tanner Foster) son, Wesson Foster, Cade Yohe , Lleyton Yohe and Adelynn Smith, Lindsay Chelette (children Emma Chelette, Kingston Ward and Saylor Ward) Ryan Chelette, child, Winnie Chelette Courtney Sharp (Austin Sharp) children, Taylor Sharp, Mac Sharp, Cobie Sharp and Canon Sharp, Kaley Young (Matthew Young) child, Karley Young.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at Lifechange UPC with Jonathan McElhaney of LifeChange UPC and Kent Christmas of Regeneration Nashville officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral service. Burial will take place in Loranger Cemetery, Loranger, Louisiana at a later date.
Pallbearers will be James Hill, Joshua Yohe, Ryan Chelette, Austin Sharp, Matthew Young and Alexander Hill. Honorary pallbearer will be Houston Boggs
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to lighthouseranch.com
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.