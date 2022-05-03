Lucas Alan Miller died on April 17, 2022 in Henderson, Tennessee.
Lucas was a student at Freed Hardeman University. He was a quiet young man, loved and adored by his friends and family. He was funny and a joy to those around him. Nicknamed “humble” by his friends depicts the perfect description of Luke, never wanting anything more than a friend to be around or someone to play a game of chess with. He loved traveling (especially Hollywood Studios), hanging out with friends, computers and music.
He was born Aug. 9, 2003 and is survived by his father, Peter J Miller; mother, Jaymie M. Miller; siblings, Christopher, Paige, Alexya and Johnathan Miller; his great-grandmother, Darelyn Arduser; aunts and uncles, Patti, Bill, Connie, Keith, Lori, Rich, Richard and Birgitta. Luke was preceded in death by his adopted mother Jackie Miller. He is also survived by biological mother Sandra Miller.
Funeral services will be held at Calvary Chapel of Columbia in Columbia TN. 1800 Nashville Hwy on Saturday, April 30 at 1 p.m.
Online condolences may be made springhill-memorial.com. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME. 931 486-0059
