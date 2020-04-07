Lucille “Lucy” Vahovick, age 76, of Spring Hill, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on April 2, 2020.
A loving wife and mother who was born in Mt. Clemens, Michigan to the late Alvin Gamm and Lucille Weed Gamm. She was a member of the Thompson’s Station United Methodist Church. She was also a tour coordinator for the Spring Hill Senior Citizen Center. She was good hearted and giving in every way that she could. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She leaves behind her loving husband, Ron Vahovick and son, Brad Vahovick. Preceded in death by her brother, Richard Gamm. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
