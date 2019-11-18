Lucinda “Cindy” Renee Tidwell Sharp, age 48, of Nashville, Tennessee formerly of Williamson County, passed away Nov. 6, 2019. Cindy was born in Franklin, Tennessee and was a homemaker. She lived life to the fullest and will be sadly missed.
She is preceded in death by her brothers, Leo and Richard Tidwell. Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Jeffery Sharp; parents, Grady and Trudy Tidwell; son, Brandon Sharp; brother, Sam (Jacquine) Tidwell; grandchildren, Brandon Jr., Cheyenne, and Adyson Sharp; and many other loving family members.
Visitation with the family will be Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Services will begin at 2 p.m. with family members speaking.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
