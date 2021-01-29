Lucy F. Poteete Giles, age 86, long time resident of the Bethesda Community, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
Lucy was born in Williamson County to the late Emory Noah Poteete and Susie Lee Watkins Poteete. She was a homemaker and member of the Bethesda Presbyterian Church.
Lucy grew up in the the Peytonsville Community in Bennett Hollow and attended Peytonsville School and Bethesda High School. She loved to cook, enjoyed cleaning and loved spending time with family. She will be greatly missed.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Barry Giles.
Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Charles E. Giles; sons, David (Jane) Giles and Allen (Kristy) Giles; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Willie Blythe Hood, Alma Jean Holland and Shirley Carpenter, and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 in Williamson Memorial Gardens with Ronnie Johnson officiating. Due to the pandemic, you are welcomed to visit with the family at the Gravesite, mask required, but there will be no visitation inside the Funeral Home.
Active Pallbearers are Corey and Gary Giles, Hunter and Colton Giles, Kenny Hickman, Clint Giles.
Memorials in Lucy’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289
