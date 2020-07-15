Luther Cleveland Still, Sr., age 80, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away July 9, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Raleigh Kirkland Still, Sr. and Ethel Louise Hudgins Still; three brothers and five sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Rebecca Bowman Still of Franklin, Tennessee; son, Luther “Luke” Cleveland Still, Jr. of Franklin, Tennessee; daughter, Cindy Bryant of Nashville, Tennessee; sister, Louise Hughes of Franklin, Tennessee; grandchildren, Lukas Still, Nik Still and Kaleb Bryant.
Funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Dennis Makins, Mike Wright, Channing Workman, Keith Thomason, David Sparkman, Steve Meek, David Lankford, Andrew Heath, Mike Hayes, Andy Baker, Moody Barrentine and Talley Floyd. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 223 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37203. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Saturday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
