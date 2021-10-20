Lydia Lincoln Kingsborough died Oct. 10, 2021 at home with family after a two-year fight with cancer. She was born in Batesville, Arkansas and was the daughter of Ben and Ruth Lincoln.
Lydia graduated from Central High School, Class of 1956. Following graduation, she went on to become a proud Razorback and graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1960. Following college she married Paul E. Kingsborough of Joplin, Missouri.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by Paul and their son, Christopher Lincoln Kingsborough. Surviving is her son, Scott (Jill Kingsborough); grandson, Cole; sister, Carol (Angelo DiFelice); grandchildren, Jacqueline, Christopher, Caroline and Nick who live in Milton, Georgia.
We lost a shining soul early that morning as Lydia passed to be with her heavenly family.
Lydia was amazing in life and in her valor and grit through her fight with cancer. She had a deep compassion and love for her family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend to so many.
Full of life and always on the go with her many interests and activities. She loved her cards and bridge groups that kept her mind and competitive spirt alive, to her lake friends, travel friends, exercise and aerobics friends, church and Sunday school friends and close acquaintances. She never missed an opportunity to form a lasting connection as her enthusiasm for life touched us all.
She had the gift of optimism through good times and bad with a great outlook that tomorrow will be a better day; whatever the obstacle or concern, it will be all right.
She lost her battle early, but checked all the boxes on her bucket list. During life and in the end, she expended energy she didn’t have to comfort us all and show us how to go out with dignity, beauty, and grace.
We will miss you Mom. Rest now.
A service of celebration will be held at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., Monday Oct. 18 at the Brentwood United Methodist Church in Brentwood, Tennessee. Internment will be at the church at the Columbarium. Those who wish to remember Lydia in a special way may make gifts in her name to 413 Strong or Graceworks Inc.
