Lynda Daisy Newell Berryman, age 73, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Oct. 6, 2020. Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Member of Grace Chapel.
Preceded in death by parents, Gilbert Vance and Frances Teague Newell. Survived by: husband of 46 years, Jim Berryman; sons, Otey (Tracy) Smithson, Gabe Smithson and David (Jessie) Berryman; brothers, Gilbert (Brenda) Newell, Sam Newell and John Newell; sister, Maggie Petty; grandchildren, Blakely (Matt) Ridings, Bradey Smithson, Jakob Smithson, Bakker Smithson, Mackenzie Smithson and Tyler Berryman; great-grandchildren, Ryan-Grace, Landrie and Lofton Ridings.
Private family graveside services will be conducted at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Robbie Stoffel officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., Friday Oct. 9, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be conducted 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at Grace Chapel, 3279 Southall Road, Franklin, TN 37064, Larry Mims officiating. Memorials may be made to Grace Chapel or Williamson Medical Foundation in support of Pallative Care.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
