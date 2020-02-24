Mabel Comeaux See, age 97, of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
Mabel was born in Berwick, Louisiana on Aug. 16, 1922, daughter of the late Everett, Sr. And Daisy Comeaux. She was formerly of Metairie, Louisiana and Covington, Louisiana. She was a retired math teacher from East Jefferson and Riverdale High School in New Orleans, Louisiana.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Vernon Hilton See; sisters, Norma Hotard of Folsom, Louisiana and Audrey Wolf of Denver, Colorado.
She is survived by her daughter, Valerie (Jerry) Curtis of Franklin, Tennessee; brother, Leo Comeaux of Spring, Texas; four grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jerry Curtis, Randy Dunlop, Jeremy Curtis, Erich Curtis and Chris Milan.
Memorials may take the form of donations to St. Philip Catholic Church or to American Heart Association in loving memory of Mabel C. See.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
