Mai Sawyer (Mimi) Hosse, age 95, of Brentwood, Tennessee completed her journey to heaven on May 26, 2020 at Brighton Gardens Sunrise Community. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Mai loved her family and her friends. She never missed a birthday and sent hundreds of cards to loved ones every year.
Mai was born in Nashville on April 21,1925 to Launa and John Granbery Sawyer. Mai graduated from Ward Belmont College in 1944 and married Albert Eugene (Gene) Hosse on Oct.8, 1947. She was a volunteer and member at Cheekwood, former member of the Ladies Heritage Association, and an active member of Calvary United Methodist Church from 1948 until she could no longer attend after pacemaker surgery in late February 2019.
After 15 months of challenges, her sweet soul could no longer be contained by her physical body, but she remained gracious and kind until the end. She always thanked family and caregivers for taking care of her.
Mai was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; her brother, John (Jean) Sawyer of Colorado Springs; and her sister, Annabelle (Gordon) Daniels of Knoxville. Mai is survived by her daughter, Lynn (Patrick) Moore of Brentwood; her grandson, Michael (Olivia) Moore of Brentwood; and granddaughter, Alli Moore of Denver, Colorado. She was blessed with many nieces and nephews.
The family deeply thanks Sheila Kasegwe, Mai’s shopping companion, caregiver, and friend for her love and compassion these past years. We also wish to extend sincere thanks to all of the amazing staff at Brighton Gardens and Guardian Hospice for honoring her on her journey. Your loving compassion and care have been a wonderful gift to us.
A celebration of Mai’s life and love will be held on a future date at
Calvary United Methodist Church, 3701 Hillsboro Road, Nashville 37215. Donations may be made to the church in her memory.
