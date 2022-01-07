Margaret Dozier Layne, age 97, passed away on Dec. 30, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Clark Layne; her sisters, Louise Bowden and Dorothy Brandon. She is survived by her loving sons, John Richard Layne and his wife Sara, Larry Clark Layne and his wife Ann; four beloved grandchildren and numerous cherished great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 from 9:30-11 a.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to; The Juvenile Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.