Margaret Elizabeth Herron Mitchell, age 96, of Searcy, passed from this life on Thursday, July 1, 2021 in Searcy. She was born Oct. 29, 1924 in Bellevue, Tennessee to Samuel Turner Herron and Clara Belle Taylor Herron. A long-time resident of Garland, Texas, she was a member of the Saturn Road Church of Christ, where she taught children's Bible classes and worked in retail sales for Sears for many years. After moving to Arkansas, Elizabeth was a member of West Side Church of Christ in Searcy.
She is survived by two daughters, Beverly Austin of Searcy, Margaret Harrell and husband, Reggie of Mtn. View; one son, David F. Mitchell and wife, Tami of Searcy; six grandchildren, Amy Austin of Searcy, Emily Brenneman and husband Nathan of Searcy, Elizabeth Harrell of Conway, Rebecca Mize and husband, Jon of Cherokee Village, Rachel Morr and husband, Shane of Muskegon, Michigan, Jessica Mitchell of Cody, Wyoming; and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Mitchell; parents, Sam and Clara Herron; brother, Clinton Phelps; sister, Dorcas Shuler; and son-in-law, Trent Austin.
Visitation was held Friday, July 2 from 6-8 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 2 p.m., at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Franklin, Tennessee under the direction of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.