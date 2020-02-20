Margaret Ellen Coslett Hill, born on May 23, 1944 in Victoria, Texas, entered into eternal rest on Feb. 18, 2020.
She was greeted into Heaven by her parents, Dorothy Carsner Coslett and Edward John Coslett and her sister, Dorothy Trowbridge. Cherishing her memory on earth are her son, John (Pam) Hill and daughter, Serena Hill (Chris) Cummins. She was a fun-loving, serious-about-her-nertz-card-game-playing “Nana” to her seven grandchildren: Katie, Joshua, Matthew, Axie, Sophie, Connor and Callie. She is also survived by her former husband and good friend, Jae H. Hill. She will be missed by many dear friends as well.
“Ms. Hill” is also remembered as a passionate math teacher and soccer coach. She taught at Woodland Middle School in Williamson County for 31 years. She inspired many students and enjoyed mentoring young faculty.
To celebrate her life, a memorial service will be held at The Martin Center at 4 p.m. CST on Feb. 23, 2020. The visitation will be starting at 2:30 p.m. CST before the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Brentwood United Methodist Church Foundation, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.