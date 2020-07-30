Margaret Nancy Barden West Junkin went to be with her Savior on July 25, 2020, in Franklin, Tennessee. Born on April 23, 1941, in Honolulu, Hawaii, Nancy lived a life full of serving others – everyone from her own family to strangers around the world.
Daughter to Air Force Col. Richard and Arlene Swanson Barden, Nancy grew up in many locations around the nation and the world. After high school graduation, she entered Vanderbilt University, where she joined the Kappa Delta sorority and was crowned Miss Commodore in 1961.
Through a career of almost 50 years in Mary Kay, Inc., Nancy was a pioneering businesswoman that rose to the highest company level as a Senior National Sales Director. She was the first company Director in the Nashville area and used this platform to empower women and transform their lives as independent consultants and directors.
In 1983 Nancy formed her first non-profit, Dreammakers, Inc. This volunteer organization granted the dreams of terminally ill children throughout the state of Tennessee and harnessed the power of many of Nashville’s most influential community members during the 1980s to further the organization’s efforts.
A longtime member of the Presbyterian Church (USA), Nancy was a founding member of Bellevue Presbyterian and became very active in numerous leadership roles in the local, regional, and national church body. Her work with the church led to the founding of another non-profit in 1987. Healing Wings was formed to bring children with medically curable issues from Latin America to the US for care that would not have been available in their home country. Countless children’s lives were changed and even saved through the work of Healing Wings.
Nancy is predeceased by parents, Col. Richard and Arlene Swanson Barden, and sister, Sandra Barden. She is survived by sister Sue Barden Johnson (Mark); her loving husband of 26 years, Edward Dixon Junkin; four West children, David, Jack (Dawn), Rick (Heather) and Amanda Dagnan (Dennis); as well as numerous grandchildren and one great-grandchild. No mother was ever prouder of her children.
Always known for her green pens, bumblebees, turtles, and addressing every envelope with “To the Wonderful…,” Nancy loved life and lived it to the fullest. Hers was a life filled with serving others and loving her family and friends. Everyone that she met left the encounter feeling better about themselves. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.