Margaret Vantrease Bond, age 92, of the Bethesda Community passed away Jan. 27, 2020. Born in Smith County to the late Solon and Eva Sarrett Vantrease. Margaret was a Teacher Aid with the Williamson County School System for twenty-four years and a member of the Bethesda Presbyterian Church.
Preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Bond, and brothers, Solon and Jimmy Vantrease. Survivors include a daughter, Jane (David) Giles; grandsons, Gary Giles and Corey (Jill) Giles; and great-grandson, Luke Giles.
Services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Anthony Bishop and Dr. Sam Webb officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3-8 p.m. and two hours prior to the service on Friday.
Active Pallbearers are Corey Giles, Gary Giles, David Vantrease, Will Beasley and Gene Marlin. Honorary Pallbearers are members of Bethesda Presbyterian Church.
Burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Franklin, TN.
The family wishes to thank Margaret’s caregiver Linda Harris for her wonderful loving care she gave.
Memorials may be made to the Bethesda Presbyterian Church.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
