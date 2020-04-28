Marian Pauline Mangrum, age 82, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, formerly of College Grove, Tennessee, passed away April 24, 2020.
Born in Williamson County, Tennessee to the late Mary B. Barnes and Mike Stampfli. Retired from Durango Boot after 36 years of service.
Preceded in death by husband, Ellis “Billy” Mangrum; son, George Pruitt, Jr. and grandson, George “Richie” Pruitt III. Survived by: daughters, Darlene (Barry) Winters of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Candy (Tim) Bennett of Bethesda Community, Tennessee; sister, Linda Reeves of Lake City, Florida; grandchildren, Deborah Clark, Crystal (Elliott) Bowman and Kristen Winters; great-grandchildren, Burgandi McCandless, Savannah Clark and J.P. Bowman; beloved pet, Rebel and other loving family members.
A private family graveside service will be conducted Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Ronnie Johnson and Raymond Johnson officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Franklin Community of Faith Church.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.