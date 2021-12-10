Marie Farmer Watson, age 100, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away Nov. 27, 2021. She lived many years in Kinston and Greenville, North Carolina. She worked for Dupont for 20 plus years at the Kinston plant in the research laboratory. She was a member of Jarvis Memorial UMC in Greenville, North Carolina and a member of Westminister UMC in Kinston, North Carolina. After retiring she resided in the Brandywine Bay community of Morehead City, North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by parents, Sally Sutton and Clarence Ivey Phillips; husbands, Ronald Earl Farmer and Dr. Harrison Watson and daughter, Dottie Jane Farmer Arnoult. Survived by companion, Robert Gregg; daughter, Janet Farmer Smith Bond (William); son-in-law, Joseph H. Arnoult; stepchildren, Elizabeth Draper Watson, Harrison Watson, Jr. (Caroline), Rebecca Watson White (Marco), Patricia Jane Watson (Thomas V. Edwards); grandchildren, Dr. Allison Arnoult Worrell, Christopher Arnoult (Olivia), Hayden Smith Avery (Steve), Austin Collier Smith (Jennifer) and eight great-grandchildren.
Entombment will take place at Wayne Memorial Park in Goldsboro, NC.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com
