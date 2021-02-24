Marilyn Grace Adams (Burkee) died on Tuesday evening, Feb. 16, 2021 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee. Daughter of the late Harold Oscar Burkee and Mary Katherine (Curry), she was born Feb. 4, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois. Married “the love of my life" Ellery Joshua Adams II (d. 1992) in 1957. Moved from Hyde Park with their young family to the Los Angeles suburbs in 1965, eventually settling in Torrance, then to Long Beach as an empty nester. She retired from The Capital Group and moved to Nashville in 2006 to be closer to family.
Survived by sisters, Nancy Castner and Joyce Game; three sons, Josh (Laura), Mark (Margaret) and Tim; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Marilyn loved music, travel, theater and photography. She had a lovely, trained soprano voice and sang in local theater productions and her church choirs. Marilyn was an active member of her churches, from Thoburn Methodist (Chicago, Illinois) to First Presbyterian (Inglewood, California) to St. Luke's Presbyterian (Rolling Hills, California) to her most recent spiritual home, Hillwood Presbyterian (Nashville, Tennessee.) Marilyn loved and was loved in return. She will be missed.
Marilyn requested cremation, and memorials are difficult today, so we ask those that would like to honor her to make a donation to her loving church family or her beloved Nashville Symphony in memory of Marilyn G Adams.
- Hillwood Presbyterian Church, 6220 Hickory Valley Rd, Nashville, TN 37205, [email protected].
- Nashville Symphony, 1 Symphony Place, Nashville, TN 37201, https://www.nashvillesymphony.org/contribute/donate-now/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.