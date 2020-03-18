Marilyn Rice Sherfield, age 70, of Lake Ozark, Missouri, passed away March 15, 2020 at her residence.
Marilyn was born in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Ernest and Ann Morrison Rice. She grew up in Davidson County and had lived in Missouri since 1989. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and daughter who was a much-loved friend to many, a dedicated educator for over 35 years, an avid golfer and an amazing cook. Member of the Zion United Church of Christ in Union, Missouri for many years and more recently a member of Faithbridge United Methodist Church in Lake Ozark, Missouri. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Melinda Rice McLean.
Survivors include her husband Wayne Sherfield; son, Christopher (Kareena) Sherfield; daughter, Amanda Sherfield (Enda) O’Donovan; grandchildren, Lily Sherfield and Elizabeth O’Donovan; sister, Melissa Rice (Victor) McMillan; niece, Ann McLean (Darryl) Massey; nephews, Victor (Stewart) McMillian, Jr., and Thomas McMillan; great nephews, Andrew Massey, Justin Massey and Henry McMillan; uncle, Bob Morrison; aunt, Peggy Morrison, and other loving family members.
Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday March 19, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Bruce Chesser officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Chris Sherfield, Enda O’Donovan, Darryl Massey, Drew Massey, Vic McMillan and Thomas McMillan. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289
