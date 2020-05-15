Marion L. Pendergrass, age 71, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer.
She was born in Vienna, Austria on July 17, 1948 to Robert and Josephine Grannis. Marion, who went by Lynn, grew up in Lewiston, New York and attended Lewiston-Porter Central High School. She graduated in 1970 with a BA in Political Science from Ithaca College. She married James R. Pendergrass in 1979. She loved reading, the beach, and above all else, her family. Lynn retired in 2016 from U.S. Risk Insurance where she had most recently served as Assistant Vice President/Senior Broker. Prior to U.S. Risk, she worked in various insurance related roles.
In addition to her parents Robert and Josephine Grannis, she was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Pendergrass. She is survived by children, Bill Pendergrass (Terissa), Ben Pendergrass (Lori), Ritchie Pendergrass (Rose), Jason Pendergrass (Amanda), Robin Boyea (Rhonda), Justin Pendergrass (Jordan), Renee Luna (Bryan), Seth Pendergrass, and Jonathan Pendergrass (Amanda); siblings, Tom Grannis (Linda), Robert Grannis II (Linda), John Grannis, Susan Toppin (Bill) and Jim Grannis (Doreen); grandchildren, Christopher, Kyle P., Tony, Lindsey, Aaron, Kyle B., Hunter, Hadyn, Peyton, Monroe, Andersen, Mason L., Anna Lynn, Sadie, Thomas, Mason P., Caitlyn and Presley; and great-grandchildren Kendall, Makayla, Hannah, Isabella, Ryleigh, Hallie, Khloe, Odin and Griffin.
Donations in her memory can be made to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931-486-0059
