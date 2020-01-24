Marion Thomas Kemp died on Dec. 9, 2019 in Franklin, Tennessee. He was 93.
Thomas (“Tom”) was born in Jackson, Mississippi on June 5, 1926 and was raised in Jackson. His parents were Paul Compton Kemp, originally from Greenfield, Tennessee and Minnie Cassels Kemp, originally from Gloster, Mississippi. His sister was Pauline Kemp Dickerson of Jackson, Mississippi who was married to Paul Kelly Dickerson originally from Copiah County, Mississippi. The Kemp family lived in Jackson, Mississippi.
Tom graduated from Central High School in Jackson in May 1944. He enlisted in the US Navy on his 18th birthday, June 5, 1944. After training he served on the USS Zaniah (AK-120) in the Pacific until the end of his service.
After the war, Tom returned to Jackson and attended Millsaps College, graduating with a BA in Political Science. He married Gloria Fisher of Jackson, Mississippi on June 12, 1948. Tom and Gloria had four sons: Marion Thomas, Jr (San Diego, California), Jonathan Kevin (deceased), Paul David (Franklin, Tennessee) and Christopher Doxey (Seattle, Washington). In 1975, before their younger sons were grown, the Kemps moved from Jackson, Mississippi to Franklin, Tennessee. They lived in Franklin on Lancaster Drive for 43 years. Gloria died in in Franklin in November 2012.
Tom had a career in the commercial carpet business where he worked as a manufacturer’s representative for a carpet manufacturer based in Atlanta. As a manufacturer’s representative, he traveled to clients in Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and at times in Louisiana. At home, Tom was a family man. He enjoyed supporting Gloria in her antique business. He and Gloria were lifelong newspaper readers. He enjoyed following football, working in the yard and reading history. For many years, he was active in the church. He and Gloria joined First Presbyterian Church when they moved to Franklin and remained members.
Tom is survived by his sons Thomas Jr, David, and Christopher Doxey.
A private family service was held at First Presbyterian Church in Franklin, Tennessee on Jan. 24, 2020.
