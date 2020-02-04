Marjorie “Liz” Elizabeth Culberson, age 88, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Feb. 3, 2020.
Member of Big Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church. She loved to cook for her family and friends, enjoyed yard work, and most of all loved her grandchildren.
Preceded in death by the love of her life for 50 years, Clifton Culberson; son, James William “Bubba” Culberson; parents, George and Emma Lee King Hood; siblings, Lucille Lazenby, Flip Hood, Willie Wade Jones, Annie Pearl Brown, George Hood, Jr., Betty Joe Roberson and Mickey Gene Hood. Survived by: daughter, JoAnn (Mike) Jackson; grandchildren, Michael (Jodi) Jackson and Stacey (Terry Whisenant) Martin; great-grandchildren, Mason Schmidt, Mylee Martin, Phoenix Jackson and Levi Jackson; and brothers, Bobby Lee Hood and Carl Wayne (Rosie) Hood.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor and Larry Tarkington officiating. Interment, Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Big Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
