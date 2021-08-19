Mark Allen Johnson, age 69, of Spring Hill, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Mark was a faithful Christian, husband, father, and grandfather. He was an electrician who retired from General Motors after 42 years of dedicated service.
Mark was born in Saginaw, Michigan on June 6, 1952, son of the late Gunnard and Phidora Johnson.
Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Karen Johnson; sons, Nick (Krista) Johnson and Jared (Annie) Johnson; siblings, David (Diane) Johnson, Dan (Carol) Johnson, Catherine (William) Dyke, Mary (Jimmy) Abney, and Lori (Scott) Bowden; grandchildren, Christopher, Ethan and Isla Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from noon – 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at Gateway Community Church of the Nazarene, 584 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37069. A celebration of Mark’s life will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Alan Clark officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Gateway Community Church of the Nazarene (https://gccnaz.churchcenter.com/giving ) in loving memory of Mark Allen Johnson.
