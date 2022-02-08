Mark Joseph “Joey” Bennett, age 56, of Rockvale, Tennessee passed away Jan. 26, 2022. He was born in Tampa, Florida to the late Dorris and Marjorie Bennett. Joey worked for CIVIL Constructors.
He is preceded in death by his Aunt Blue and his sister, Doris Bruce. Joey is survived by his daughter, Dawn (Chris) Thurston of Hermitage, Tennessee; nephew, Sebastian of Rockvale, Tennessee; brother, Deano (Tommy) Cowley of Lebanon, Tennessee; sister, Donna Epperson of Texas, Dawn (Richard) Stevens of Franklin, Tennessee and Shirley Bennett (Tony) Goodman of Decherd, Tennessee; beloved dog, Zip-Tie and many other loving family members.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Bobby Bennett will officiate. Burial will be at Vaughn – Layne Cemetery in Murfreesboro, TN. Pallbearers will be Richard Stevens, Paul Stevens, Evan Stevens, Zach Stevens, Scott Tate, Tony Goodman, Sebastian, Logan Andrews and Joseph Andrews. Memorials may be made to The MOG Project. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Monday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
