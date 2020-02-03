Marlene Joan Mulloy Owensby, age 87, of Franklin, Tennessee, formerly of California, passed away Jan. 16, 2020.
Retired from the Sacramento County Office of Education (Drug Prevention dept.) Marlene was part of one of the very first missionary teams for YWAM (Youth With A Mission) sent to El Salvador in 1963. She later became an executive assistant to directors in the Assemblies of God church in California, Missouri and then for Christian Spanish publisher, Editorial Vida in Miami, Florida. After marrying, she and husband Ed became house parents at Christ Center, a children’s home in the Miami area.
She is preceded in death by husband, Cecil Edward “Ed” Owensby. Survived by: daughter, Debi Selby of Franklin, Tennessee; son, Randy (Elise) Owensby of Rocklin, California; and grandchildren, Karissa Selby, Caedence, Evan and Brielle Owensby.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Grace Chapel (3279 Southall Rd., Franklin, TN 37064) with Pastor Ron Gonser and Rick Cua officiating. Memorials may be made to the Chinese missionaries Marlene has supported for many years at: Grace International, 40 Cypress Creek Pkwy W, PMB #391, Houston, TX 77090 (Please note: “Kevin & Jennifer Stebbings – Pledge/Marlene Owensby” on check).
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com.
