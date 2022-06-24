Martha Jean Walker, age 92, of Franklin, passed away June 12, 2022.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Jean was a founding member of Brentwood Baptist Church, and she was also a member of the College Grove Book Club.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Corrine Parks; husband, Harlie Bill Walker; infant son, William Harlie Walker; daughter, Connie Walker Eastham; brother, William E. Parks. She is survived by her son, John Fletcher (Kathleen) Walker of Old Hickory, Tennessee; daughter, Elizabeth Walker Harris of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Jean was devoted to her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and an avid baker who enjoyed having large family get-togethers.
