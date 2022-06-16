Martha Lerch Norris (89), of Murfreesboro, Tenn. passed away peacefully on June 6.
Retired from Tennessee Baptist Convention after 15 years of service. Member of Northside Baptist Church. Martha was a daughter, wife, sister-in-law, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will always be remembered as a loving, compassionate, generous and fun person, and will be greatly missed.
Preceded in death by husband, Donald K. Norris. Survived by: daughters, Elaine Norris Prewitt (Lenny) Farmer and Lynne Norris; grandchildren, Joshua (Evie) Prewitt and Jordan Prewitt; great-grandchildren, Ember Kate and Hallie Mae Prewitt.
Memorials may be made to Brightstone, Inc., 140 Southeast Parkway Court, Franklin, TN 37064.
