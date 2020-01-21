Martha Louise Burrus, age 95, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Jan. 20, 2020. She was born in Marion County, Indiana.
Preceded in death by father, Mervyn H. Sanders; mother, Martha Virginia McMahan Hendren; step-father, Otis Hendren; husband, John H. Burrus; and brother, Robert Sanders. Survived by son, John P. Burrus of Franklin, Tennessee; daughter, Anita (Steve) Cole of White House, Tennessee; step-daughter, Sharon (John) Keilholz of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; grandchildren, Ginger (Robert) Twardzik, Andrew Cole, Laura (Kevin) Black, John (Susan) Keilholz, Jr., Michelle (Jason) Richards and Jennifer (Clay) Russell; 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
