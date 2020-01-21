Martin James “Marty” Caufield, age 59, of Columbia, Tennessee passed away on Jan. 17, 2020.
Born in Cortland, New York to Edward and Pauline Rush Caufield. Marty enjoyed fishing, loved to ride his motorcycle and was an avid fan of the Nashville Predators.
He is preceded in death by his father, Edward Caufield and a niece, Jennifer Edmonds. He leaves behind his mother, Pauline (Ronald) Fish; sisters, Cathy (Mark) Edmonds and Barb (Ty) Bello; nephews, Joe (Katie) Bello, Chris (Jessica) Bello and Kevin Edmonds.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Place of Hope at www.placeofhopetn.com.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
