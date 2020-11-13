Martin Leon “Marty” Story, age 75, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Nov. 9, 2020. Born in Mt. Vernon, Illinois to the late Samuel Martin Story Jr. and Velma Mae Crider Story. He graduated from the University of Arizona. Martin proudly served in the United States Air Force as Staff Sargent over the Titan Missile Compound in Tucson, Arizona during the Vietnam era. He worked for many years at Colgate-Palmolive. He also worked a realtor for Exit Realty and owned his own sign company in Seattle, Washington and Spring Hill, Tennessee. He was a good man and neighbor who was beloved by all and will be deeply missed.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Billie Sue Higgins Story; children, Eric (Dana) Story, Robyn Story, Ryan Story, Link (Rhea Ellen) Webb, Mark Hunter Webb and Tim Webb; siblings, Larry Story, Lovetta (Terry) Joy and Donna (Randy) Cummings; 12 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Research Hospital or St. Jude.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
