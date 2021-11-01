Mary Adele Mandeville, 92, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Adele was born on April 21, 1929 to Maury H. Wall and Zoë Mae Taylor Wall in Lake Rabun, Georgia. She was raised in Charleston, West Virginia. A graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and Charleston Business School, Adele married her high school sweetheart, William M “Bill” Mandeville, Jr. Bill worked for an airline while they moved through New York, New York and Miami, Florida and enjoyed extensive worldwide travel. Adele was a volunteer at Miami Fairchild Gardens and Cheekwood Estate and Gardens and served as an officer at Horticultural Society of Middle Tennessee. Adele and Bill spent 12 years in Saudi Arabia for Bill’s work on Saudi Arabia’s International Airports. In 1996, after Bill’s retirement, they moved to Brentwood to be near family. Adele was a member of Brentwood Baptist Church.
Adele was preceded in death by sisters, Ann (Charles) Butler, Barbara (Clyde) Husk; brother, Thomas H Wall; and son-in-law, Jeffrey M Venable.
Adele is survived by her husband Bill of 68 years; daughters, Lisa (Dr Stephen) Staggs, Aimee (Klaus) Punessen and Julie Mandeville; granddaughters, Ava (Jordan) Polimeni, Noelle Punessen and Charlotte Staggs; grandson, Dru Venable; and great-grandson, Luca Polimeni. Adele is also survived by step-granddaughter, Ellen Staggs (Greg) Joiner and their children Jozy and Riser; sister-in-law, Nancy Wall; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will at at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 in the Atrium at Brentwood Baptist Church (7777 Concord Road, Brentwood). A celebration of Adele’s life will follow at 2 p.m. in Baskin Chapel at Brentwood Baptist Church with Gayle Haywood officiating. Private burial for family and close friends at Williamson Memorial Gardens to follow. Honorary pallbearers are the Sonshine Adult Bible Class at Brentwood Baptist Church.
Adele will be fondly remembered for her gentle spirit, her kindness and her love of family and friends. We are all thankful that Adele is now resting in peace in Heaven with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Nashville Humane Association, 213 Oceola Avenue, Nashville, TN 37209.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
