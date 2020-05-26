Mary Adell King Hurst, age 72, of Columbia, Tennessee passed away May 21, 2020.
Born in Lawrence Co. to the late Johnny and Eunie King. Preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Eunie Cates King; son, Sidney Hurst; and grandson, Steven Dodd. Survived by her husband of 47 years, Doyle Hurst; sons, Michael (Melissa) Dodd and Mitchell Dodd; daughter, Korie (Stephen) Hendrix; brothers, Tommy (Betty) King and Johnny (Lisa) King; sister, Glenda (Wayne) Hackett; and grandchildren, Daniel and Jacob Dodd.
Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 25, 2020 at Big Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church, Doyle Hurst will officiate. Burial will take place at 3 p.m. on Monday at Little Hatchie Cemetery in Chester Co., Tennessee. Memorials may be made to the Big Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church, % Glen Dodson, 6608 Flushing Dr. College Grove, TN 37046. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Big Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
