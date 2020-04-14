Mary Agnes Pitcock Edde, age 91, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away April 11, 2020 at her home. Born in Lincoln County, Tennessee to the late Richard and Annie Pitcock. She retired from Bellsouth after 30 plus years of service. Mary formerly attended Oak Valley Baptist Church and Thompson’s Station Church.
Preceded in death by her husband, G.W. Edde and 11 brothers and sisters. Survived by daughters, Linda Spivey and Barbara (J.O.) Ladd of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee; grandchildren, Denise (Jeremy) Roberson, Mary Hope (Greg) Roberson and Adam (Megan) Ladd; great-grandchildren, Hailey Roberson, Briar Roberson, Cole Roberson and Auryn Ladd.
A private family service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Nashville. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Cancer Research Institute or the American Cancer Society.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.