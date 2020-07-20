Mary Aline Barnes, age 85, of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Mary was born in Williamson County, Tennessee on Dec. 18, 1934, daughter of the late William and Annie Lou Geasley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fount Barnes, Jr.; daughter, Rita Faye; siblings, Hazel Martin, Bill Geasley, Flossie Tomlin and Ella Ladd.
Survivors include her son, Terry (Janice) Barnes; sister, Shirley (Neil) Barnhill; grandchildren, Crystal (Blaine) Fly and Cody Barnes; two great-grandchildren, Jenna and Jack Fly; sister-in-law, Marilyn Geasley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Johnson Hollow Cemetery, with Pastor Ronnie Johnson officiating.
The family would like to extend a Special thank you to the staff of Willowbrook Hospice and Southern Care Nursing Home for the wonderful and compassionate care they provided. Also, a special thank you to Kimberly Young and Julie Walls.
