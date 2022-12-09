Mary Anne (Sweeney) King, age 73 of College Grove, TN passed away December 3, 2022. She was born to the late Joe & Flora Lee Sweeney. She grew up in Nashville, TN and graduated from Hillsboro High School. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Steve Sweeney and Andy Sweeney. Mary Anne is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jimmy King of College Grove, TN; daughter, Sarah (Daniel) Stephens of College Grove, TN; granddaughter, Caroline Stephens of College Grove, TN and nieces and nephews. Graveside Service will be held Monday, December 12, 2022, 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Trending Stories
Articles
- Belle Meade Kroger to relocate to nearby building
- Franklin armed robbery results in four arrests Saturday night
- Heritage Foundation of Williamson County president pens open letter on Beechwood Hall
- 'Luxury farm-based resort' Southall opens in Franklin
- Area sees home sales plunge once more
- Page bested by unbeaten Knoxville West in 5A championship game
- Nolensville Christmas parade, tree lighting set for Sunday, Dec. 4
- Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
- Nolensville man charged with criminal homicide of missing Chattanooga woman
- Spring Hill plant with $2.3B price tag to see $275M expansion
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.