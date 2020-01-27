Mary Anne Wise, age 65, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
Mary Anne was born in Williamson, Co., Tennessee on Jan. 5, 1955, daughter of the late Roy and Georgia Duke.
She was preceded in death by sisters; Betty Crow and Linda Simmons; and brothers, Douglas and Dudley Duke.
Survivors include her loving husband of 38 years, Danny Wise; siblings, Jimmy (Ruby) Duke; several nieces and nephews; and fur babies, Snuggles and Cooper.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 with Bishop Ronnie Banks officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
Burial will follow in Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Billy Wise, Justin Johnson, BJ Pruitt, Joe Hargrove, Jr., Joey Hargrove and Jamie Coleman. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Emanuel Church of Christ.
Memorials may take the form of donations to Emmanuel Church of Christ in loving memory of Mary Anne Wise.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
