Mary Frank Mulloy King, age 86, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Jan. 3, 2021. Retired after several years as a proofreader with Baird Ward Printing. Member of Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church.
Preceded in death by husband, Tom A. King. Survived by: daughters, Sheryl M. King and Stephenee D. (David) Tapia. Memorials may be made to Music City Greyhound Adoption, 1128 Neptune Road, Ashland City, TN 37015 or musiccitygreyhoundadoption.org. No services are scheduled at this time.
