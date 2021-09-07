Beloved and trusted are two words that describe Mary Gayle Murphree Wood, 86, who joined her friends, family and her husband who were waiting on her in heaven on Aug. 19, 2021. She was a beloved mother and a trusted confidant to all who became her friend. She was also the calming force of her family with a spark of mischief that delighted everyone around her.
As with many in the south, she used a variety of names based upon geography or season of life. Born to David Hayes Murphree and Sybil Wolfe Murphree she was known as Mary Gayle as a child and joyfully dropped her first name and became known as simply Gayle at Delta State in Cleveland, Mississippi where she made life-long friends and became a teacher who changed the lives of many.
Gayle started her teaching career in Houston, Texas as an English teacher where she met and married Clarence J. Everitt with whom she had three children Cindy, Brad and Nancy Everitt. She also taught English, Typing and Business in Huffman and Humble, Texas and came to know many amazing students that she stayed in contact with throughout her life. Gayle loved her children and shared her passion for reading and learning.
In 1976, Gayle married Bobby Glenn Wood, an engineer with Ethyl Albemarle Corporation, and blended her family with four bonus children whom she loved dearly.
As luck would have it, Bobby and Gayle relocated with her three birth children to Waterloo, Belgium for a European assignment lasting approximately six years. Gayle loved her time abroad volunteering at St. Johns International School, travelling with the American Women’s Club, navigating family trips through Europe. A devoted mother Gayle attended hundreds of school events and marveled that her children were indeed athletic. Travel became an important part of Gayle’s life logging miles and memories that she shared with her family and friends.
Bobby and Gayle also lived in Magnolia, Arkansas and Kerrville, Texas where they met many wonderful people and developed lasting friendships.
Gayle emphasized that her greatest life accomplishment was the success and sense of family that included her seven children, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all survive her and include entrepreneurs, doctors, a university professor, a published author, and a principal. She is also survived by Zoey and Donnie her four-legged babies who she believed to be the most lovable and smartest kitties on this earth.
Cynthia Jasper and son William of Franklin, Tennessee
Dr. Brad Everitt, wife Soraya and children Alexandra and Scott of Corpus Christi, Texas and granddaughter Keira.
Nancy Everitt (April Terry) of Franklin, Tennessee
Dr. Glenn Wood, wife Sonia and children Kimberly, Rebecca, Justin and Rachel of Austin, Texas
Dr. Cynthia Wood, husband Derek and children Ursula and Sylvia of Durham, North Carolina
Melanie Sharpless, husband Steve and children Hunter, Cody and Carson of Austin, Texas
Stephanie Barajas, husband Gaston and children Sierra and Tristan of Woodinville, Washington
Gayle asked for no services or a Celebration of Life; she did ask for donations to the youth ranch that she and Bobby loved supporting "Hill Country Youth Ranch" PO Box 67, Ingram TX 78025 or online www.Youth-Ranch.givingfuel.com.
The family requests no flowers or gifts; however her family does ask that you hold your loved ones tight and share a special moment, because you can never have too many special moments with someone you love.
