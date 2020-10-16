Mary Jane Troxler Pendergrass, age 65, of Franklin, Tennessee died Oct. 12, 2020 at The Reserve Nursing Home in Spring Hill, Tennessee after a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Pendergrass; parents, Albert and Gloria Troxler of Shelbyville; brother, Al Troxler of Wartrace; and sisters, Lynda Nelson and Susan Spence of Tullahoma.
She is survived by her sister, Martha (Joey) Craddock of Tullahoma; sister in-law, Beverly Troxler of Wartrace; nine nieces and nephews; 15 great-nieces and nephews; and many dear loving friends.
Mary attended the O’More School of Art and the Williamson County Arts Council. She was a member of the congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for many years.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
