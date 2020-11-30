Mary Josephine Ladd, age 89, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Nov. 27, 2020.
Josephine loved and cared for so many children, even though she never had any children of her own. She was a member of Millview Church of Christ.
Josephine is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph H. and Sarah Elizabeth Ladd; brother, James Ladd; and sisters, Delphine Carter and Alceina Ladd. Survived by her loving sisters, Katherine (James William) Hood and Rebecca (Robert) Lee; numerous nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens and visitation will be held two hours prior at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Mike Ladd, Phil Carter, Nathan Williams, David Williams, Robert K. Lee, Chase, Brett and Chris Vondohlen will serve as pallbearers. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
