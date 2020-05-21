Mary L. Gilliam, age 94, of Franklin, Tennessee passed-away May 14, 2020 at Belvedere Commons.
Mrs. Gilliam was born in Ardmore, Alabama and made her career as a beautician. She was a member of Brentwood Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by: parents, Robert A. Reyer and Annie Eckstein Reyer; husband, Clayton L. Gilliam, brothers, R.D. Reyer and Gottlieb Henry Reyer; and sister, Louise Shannon. Survived by: daughter, Cindy Charisse Gilliam; and sister, Lena (Gene) Tomerlin, Ardmore, Alabama.
A private family graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m., Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Joe Copolo officiating.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
