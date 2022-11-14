Mary Louise Burns, age 63 of Manchester, Tenn., passed away November 12, 2022. She was born in Petersburg, TN.
Mary worked for 18 years for the State of TN Department of Human Resources. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her father, Vernon “Pop” Coleman; brothers, James Vernon Coleman & Lester Eugene Coleman; father in-law, Delma Howell. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Bobby Burns of Manchester, TN; sons, Curtis (Crystal) Burns of Bell Buckle, TN, David (Jessica) Burns of Bell Buckle, TN and Christopher (Brittany) Burns of Wartrace, TN; mother, Bessie Coleman of the Leipers Fork Community; sisters, Brenda McCord of the Leipers Fork Community and Pam Coleman of Fairview, TN; grandchildren, Kayrin, Hannah, Gracey, Jayden & Addison, Faith, Jacob, Lilly & Ellia, Abigail & Elijah; great-grandchildren, Adley, Walker, Waverly & Elias; mother in-law, Myrtle Howell of Wartrace, TN and many other loving family members.
Funeral service will be held 12:00 Noon Wednesday, November 16, 2022 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Calvary Baptist Cemetery on Sugar Ridge Rd. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Mary Burns Memorial Fund.
