Mary Lucille Watkins Harper, age 91, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away March 2, 2022.
She was born in Williamson County, Tennessee to the late Billy Sr. And Annie Mae Poteete Watkins. Mary is preceded in death by her brothers, Filmore Watkins, John Watkins and Doc Watkins. She is survived by her daughters, Janice (Ronnie) Hardison, Frances (Glenn) Thompson and Brenda (Tom) Falcone; son, Sam Harper; brother, Jimmy (Beverly) Watkins; grandchildren, Derek Hardison, Amber (Anthony) Baez and Justin (Lexi) Hardison; five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, March 4, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Gardens with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Hank Beach will officiate. Pallbearers will be Justin Hardison, Kenzie Hardison, Rudder Harper, Derek Hardison, Anthony Baez and Troy Watkins. Honorary pallbearers will be Aveanna Hospice Group, Right at Home and Dr. Bruce Richards. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Poteete Family Cemetery.
