Mary Margaret McFarland, age 71, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, formerly of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, passed away Nov. 14, 2020.
Preceded in death by parents, Alfred Evan and Margaret Ussery Gulledge. During her career, she worked in the hotel industry. Survived by husband, Joel George McFarland; sons, Richard Rodriguez and Godfrey (Mindy) Rodriguez; daughters, Michelle (Ralph) Damone and Trish (Scott) Sharpe; brother, Ray (Nancy) Gust; sisters, Patsy (Buddy) Rice, Betty Brown and Mabel Odum; seven grandchildren; and beloved dog, Meme.
There will be no services held at this time. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com
