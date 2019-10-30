Mary P. Currier Painter, age 76, of Columbia, Tennessee passed away Oct. 28, 2019.
Born in Charlottesville, Virginia to the late Roger Payne and Sarah Scruggs Payne. Mary and her husband formerly lived in Leesburg, Virginia before moving to Spring Hill, Tennessee where they are currently members of the Spring Hill United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Charles Painter; son, Vaughn A. Currier of Reston, Virginia; stepson, Mitchell (Jennifer) Painter of Mechanicsville, Virginia; grandchildren, Emily and Triston Painter all of Mechanicsville, Virgnia; and several loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by brothers, Hollis, Elwood, Randolph, Billy and Marvin Payne.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Burial at Monticello Memory Gardens, Charlottesville, Virginia. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Foundation For Geriatric Education, P.O. Box 2197, Murfreesboro, TN 37133.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174. 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com
