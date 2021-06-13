Mary Pearl Beard, age 82, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away June 6, 2021. Mary was a lifelong resident of Williamson County. She worked for Williamson County Schools at Hillsboro High School. Mary loved cooking, gardening, hummingbirds, yellow roses, but most of all she loved to care for her family. Family was everything to her.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Ada York White; sisters, Minnie King and Corinea Howell; brother, Robert Lee White. Mary is survived by her loving husband, Frank Beard; daughter, Lisa Cooper; grandchildren, Frannie (Justin) Temple; great-grandchildren, Hannah Warf and Ryan Deloach, Jessie White, Jr. and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, JJ King to officiate. Interment will follow at Harpeth Hills Memorial Gardens. Joe Pratt, Kevin Pratt, Bruce Howell, Charlie Howell, Frankie Osborne, Dakota King and Denton King to serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m., Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
