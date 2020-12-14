Mary Poteete Buchanan, age 92, of Spring Hill, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Dec. 11, 2020.
Mary loved the Lord and enjoyed good gospel and country music. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Spring Hill. She also enjoyed dancing and having a good time. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Kirk Poteete and second husband, James Buchanan; children, Tom and Hannah Poteete; and numerous siblings. She leaves behind her children, Dean (Katherine) Poteete, Sandra (Glen) Brown and Jeff Buchanan; sister, Norah Hartley; grandchildren, Brian (Mary) Poteete, Sonia (Kenneth) Whittaker, Joey (Kelly) Brown, Teva Brown and Travis Veach; seven great-grandchildren and many other loving family members.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at the Poteete Cemetery, Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Monday at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Jackie Glenn, Travis Veach, Teva Brown, Joey Brown, Kalab Poteete and Brian Poteete. Honorary pallbearers are the Lady’s Senior Adult Class of First Baptist Church Spring Hill. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mary Buchanan Memorial Fund or the Shriners Children’s Hospital.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
