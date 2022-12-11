Mary William Tadros

Mary William Tadros, age 50 of Brentwood, TN passed away December 5, 2022.  Mary is preceded in death by her father, William Tadros. She is survived by her mother, Gamalat Farag; brothers, Tony Tadros and Victor Tadros; and many other loving family members. A funeral service will be held 2:00PM Sunday, December 11, 2022 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment in the Remembrance Mausoleum at Williamson Memorial Gardens will follow