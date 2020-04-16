Maryann Brown Poteete, age 82, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother, Nanny and sister.
Preceded in death by husband, Emory (Junior) Poteete; son, Mike Poteete and grandchild, Mary Lovell Poteete. Survived by: sons, Tony Poteete and Ricky (Gail) Poteete; daughter, Pam (Roy) Alexander; brother, Glen (Sandra) Brown; grandchildren, Jenie Serrano, Stefani Neal, Emily Pleasants, Amanda Gilliland and Timmy Poteete; step-grandchildren, Chelsea Thomason and Sarah Aldridge; 16 great-grandchildren; close friend, Herbert Roberson and other loving family members.
Private family graveside will be conducted on Thursday, April 16, 2020, Jim Taylor officiating. Pallbearers will be Roy Dale Poteete, Billy Rice Poteete, Jeremy Dale Poteete, Joey Pleasants, Timmy Poteete and Jaime Wise. Memorials may be made to Avalon Hospice.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
